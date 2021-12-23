Riviera Beach now has 2 ADA accessible beach chairs

Anyone who needs to use a wheelchair to get into the water will now have a much easier time in Riviera Beach.

A woman described as a "crusader for community beach accessibility" donated a brand new, $2,200 beach wheelchair.

It has large rubber wheels that roll easily over the sand and float in the water.

Lynch uses a wheelchair after a boating accident 10 years ago. She quickly realized regular wheelchairs sink in the sand.

Lynch said everyone should be able to enjoy the beach.

“It is pure freedom, it’s inclusion, where everyone can go with their guests and their grandparents this allows everyone to get access down to the water,” said Lisa. “This beach is really long so I felt the chair would be best, because this actually can get you down all the way down to the actual water itself.”

Thanks to Lisa’s generous donation, the city now has two beach wheelchairs.

To reserve a beach wheelchair please call the Parks and Recreation Department 48 hours prior to use at (561) 845-4070. Reservations can be made between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily.

