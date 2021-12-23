Video shows gunman open fire at South Florida gas station

Police are trying to identify a gunman who opened fire on another man at a South Florida gas station.

Miramar police said the shooting occurred Wednesday evening outside a Sunoco gas station on Pembroke Road.

Surveillance video showed a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt pull out a gun and, without warning, fire several shots in the direction of another man.

The video then showed the gunman turn his focus to a nearby waiting car, which sped away while the shooter chased after it.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times and taken to an area hospital.

The gunman ran off. Anyone who recognizes him from the video is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

