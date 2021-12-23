West Palm Beach dealing with a rash of shootings

Diamisha Hubbard lives in the Pleasant City neighborhood. Two years in and she's had enough.

"The neighborhood is not a good neighborhood," she said.

Hubbard's concern is crime saying it doesn't feel safe for kids to play outside.

"Somebody's going to break into somebody's house, somebody is going to drive by and shoot somebody, somebody gets into a fight and cause whatever. So, no matter where you go it's not safe," she said.

The final weeks of 2021 have come with a rash of shootings in West Palm Beach.

December 8 in the north Tamarind corridor a 17-year-old teen is found dead, and a 16-year-old is wounded.

Days later a 16-year-old girl is killed by gunfire in Pleasant City. She was an innocent bystander.

All told 23 homicides in the city this year 8 more than all of 2020.

As West Palm Police Chief Frank Adderley walked the streets of Pleasant City. He spoke about community-police relations. And the need to get criminals off the streets and clearing unsolved cases.

"We have groups of people that are standing around and watching young people get murdered in the street and we get no cooperation to help us solve the cases," he said.

The chief says progress is being made. Over a three-year span robberies in the city are down 23%. And homicides are also down falling 8 percent in that same time frame despite this year's spike.

So, what's the long-term solution?

"I think coming together and building a strong community is the answer. we have to work better, do a much better job of building the confidence in the people that live here in this neighborhood," he said.

Hubbard's also offering her solution to building a safer community.

"Stop with the violence, stop with the shooting, stop with the killings just put the guns down," she said.

Chief Adderley says he has 23 vacant positions in his department. He says filling those positions will help with patrols of troublesome spots.

