What you need to know if you're flying for Christmas

Airports across the country are preparing for one of the busiest travel days of the winter season.

A study from AAA predicts more than 6 million Americans will be flying through the skies between December 23rd and January 2nd.

That’s more than triple the amount of passengers that flew during that same time period last year.

Many airlines are having to add additional flights to keep up with the holiday travel demand.

As news of the news coronavirus omicron variant spreads, officials at Palm Beach International are taking extra precaution.

The federal mask mandate remains in effect at least through mid March.

At PBIA, passengers are also being asked to social distance while going through security and sitting at their airplane gate.

Airport officials are encouraging E-boarding to limit physical touch.

Extra janitorial staff has been hired to wipe down areas more often.

New cutting edge disinfecting equipment has also been purchased.

If you’re planning to pick up guests at the airport, you’re asked to remain in the cell phone lot, rather than entering the terminal.

