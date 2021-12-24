Audi gives ‘Wheel’ contestant SUV after loss on technicality

(CNN) - A “Wheel of fortune” contestant is getting a new car despite failing to win one due to a technicality.

Audi says it’s giving Charlene Rubush a Q3, a luxury SUV with a starting price around $35,000.

Rubush almost got one as a prize on the show, but she paused too long while answering a puzzle.

Criticism of the loss poured in on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Audi said, technicality or not, it wants to give Rubush some holiday cheer.

Audi took action after a 'Wheel' contestant lost a grand prize on a technicality. (Source: Twitter/@Audi/CNN)

