Cessna crashes at Boca Raton Airport, no injuries reported
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Authorities are investigating after a Cessna with five people onboard crashed on the runway Friday afternoon.
The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. at Boca Raton Airport. Authorities said a twin-engine Cessna 310's nose gear failed to come down and the plane crashed on the runway.
The crash closed the runway for about an hour.
No injuries were reported.
