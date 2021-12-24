Advertisement

Cessna crashes at Boca Raton Airport, no injuries reported

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Authorities are investigating after a Cessna with five people onboard crashed on the runway Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. at Boca Raton Airport. Authorities said a twin-engine Cessna 310's nose gear failed to come down and the plane crashed on the runway.

The crash closed the runway for about an hour.

No injuries were reported.

