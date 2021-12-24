Designer helps job seekers how to dress for success

Looking through the clothes rack, Josie Natori is searching for the perfect outfit. Women are getting fashion advice from the international designer.

"I firmly believe that there is a will there is a way," she said. "I believe people, not just women, can be what they want to be if you visualize, there's no reason that you can't get there."

Natori can visualize the look of success. She is the CEO of the Natori Company that sells women's sleepwear and accessories in department stores around the world. She's taking time out of her busy schedule to give advice to women in the Dress for Success Palm Beaches program.

"Helping them with their attire and for their interviews and being to sustain at their jobs is really an amazing asset for them and who need the kind of the help and don't have the means. We all know how important it is how we carry on in terms of being promoted, being respected, or being taken seriously."

Pamela Rada is with Dress for Success Palm Beaches.

“Dress for Success is an organization that helps women become gainfully employed," she said. "So, we not only help them with interviews but with career coaching classes helping them find their way, helping them with the interview process so that they can become gainfully employed for their families and for their community. It makes it feel like the playing field is level. We all feel better when we have the right outfit, and this just helps them to bring out their confidence already inside of them.”

Rada says the organization will be honoring Natori for her commitment to the community.

“And she is a woman who went from not having so much to starting this company and now she’s gainfully employed, successful. So, she is somebody that these women can look to and say you can start from anywhere and become a success."

Dress for Success Palm Beaches information can be found on its website.

