Advertisement

Family prepares to host free Christmas dinner for community

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A West Palm Beach family is preparing to open their doors once again to make sure everyone in the community has a hot meal on Christmas Day.

The Millers will be serving free dinners to those in need, especially the homeless and elderly population, to ensure no one goes hungry on the holiday.

image002.png
image002.png

Zaveka Miller started the tradition to teach her four daughters the gift of giving back to others.

“That lesson really has impacted my daughters throughout the years,” said Miller. “The more blessings we get, the more we want to give.”

Zaveka Miller teams up with her brother, Willie Miller, Jr. to coordinate the community gathering.

For the Millers, offering goodwill and kindness towards others is part of their family history that continues to be passed down through generations.

“For well over a century,” said Willie Miller, Jr. “Our great grandmother and great-great grandmother would help individuals within a community with fixing dinners and welcome people into their respective homes, so it's in our blood. It's in our blood.”

image003.png
image003.png

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the annual Christmas dinner in the Coleman Park neighborhood.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at 714 23rd St. in West Palm Beach.

WILLIE CHRISTMAS FEEDING
WILLIE CHRISTMAS FEEDING

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Video shows gunman open fire at South Florida gas station
Murder suspect to deputy: 'I killed that mother (expletive)'
Protecting South Florida's wild vervet monkey population
Knife-wielding man yelled at officer to "shoot"
Officer-involved shooting closes PGA Boulevard at I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens

Latest News

Employees of Nomi Health check in a long line of people for COVID-19 tests, Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
3rd Florida-based ship has outbreak as state cases rise
This photo provided by The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) shows the Santa...
Track Santa Claus around the world with NORAD
Mental Health in LGBTQ and Minority communities
5 Christmas movies that aren't really about Christmas
Fire erupts at Grandview Heights home