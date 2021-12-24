FBI searching for Pompano Beach bank robber

Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Christmas Eve.

The incident occurred at 9 a.m. at the bank branch located at 2200 W Atlantic Blvd.

The robber entered the bank, stated he had a gun and demanded money from a bank employee, authorities said.

There were customers in the bank at the time of the robbery. The crook made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000.

