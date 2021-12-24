Advertisement

Gun discharges as deputies try to stop stolen vehicle

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Palm Beach County deputies said a subject’s firearm went off when they attempted to stop an individual driving a stolen car.

The incident happened Friday afternoon. Officials said the pursuit ended along 10th Avenue North in Lake Worth Beach, just east of I-95, between north "C" and D" Streets.

At the time, deputies believed the subjects inside the car shot at them.

However, after further investigation, detectives learned the subjects were trying to hide the weapon when it accidentally discharged.

No one was hurt in the incident.

