Santa delivers presents to kids at Riviera Beach's City Hall

There was a full-on holiday celebration at City Hall in Riviera Beach on Thursday night. Christmas came a few days early for these kids.

"They're giving back to us and they're just great," Ludman Cora said.

A Christmas tree was set up, presents were stacked around the tree, and Santa himself plus his helpers were making sure everyone child gets a present. The event gace roughly 100 presents for Christmas.

"It just warms my heart to know there are still good people in the world," Laquisha Hammond said.

Laquisha Hammond and her 7-year-old daughter A'naya arrived early to the event. She says A'naya was specific about what she wanted from Santa.

"She called it a riding car that she can physically get into," Hammond said.

Cheryl Malvin is the organizer of this event.

Thursday's festivities aren't just about giving presents. It's also about making sure these parents know about their children's mental health and suicide prevention. Malvin lost her stepson, Sincere, to suicide in 2018.

"It's very hard because even though Sincere's been in my life since he was 3 years old it's just the anxiety. you're always left with questions of why?" she said.

Her organization gives back with the hope of saving lives. And so, these kids and their parents are thankful.

"The children really need this experience," Shativia Baker said.

