Advertisement

Man arrested for shooting victim over loud music near Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man was arrested for attempted murder Friday afternoon near Boca Raton after shooting a man over loud music.

Deputies responded to the 10600 block of Shady Pond Lane in unincorporated Boca Raton at 2:25 p.m. and found two men holding down the suspect, Zachary Moncada, 31, in the front yard of a home.

Moncada was turned over to deputies.

Deputies learned Moncada shot the victim in the back over loud music.

The victim's family was able to hold Moncada down and disarm him as he fought them and fired an additional round into the ground.

The victim was hospitalized at West Boca Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Zachary Moncada will be charged with first-degree premeditated attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of battery, and a weapons charge for display of a firearm during a felony.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Video shows gunman open fire at South Florida gas station
Murder suspect to deputy: 'I killed that mother (expletive)'
Protecting South Florida's wild vervet monkey population
Cessna crashes at Boca Raton Airport, no injuries reported
Gun discharges as deputies try to stop stolen vehicle

Latest News

Suspect accidentally discharges weapon while being stopped by deputies
5 more Christmas movies that aren't really about Christmas
Shoppers scramble to find last-minute items amid supply chain issues
Flight cancellations leave travelers stranded