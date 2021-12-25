Suspect accidentally discharges weapon while being stopped by deputies

Two men were arrested Friday in Lake Worth Beach for possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Task Force was attempting to stop the stolen vehicle just after 10 a.m. when, at the time, it was believed the suspects shot at deputies.

After further investigation detectives learned one of the suspects was attempting to hide the weapon when it accidentally discharged.

No one was struck.

Detectives are still in the preliminary stages of their investigation.

Jordan Alvarez, 30, is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. Michael Joseph Whited, 50, is charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed unlicensed firearm, and trespassing in a structure or conveyance.

