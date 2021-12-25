West Palm Beach family feeds neighbors for 10th year in a row

One local family opened up their hearts and home once again to make sure those without a place to eat on Christmas day had one.

For the 10th year —The Miller's on 23rd street in West Palm Beach provided nearly 300 free Christmas meals to the homeless and elderly, as well as clothes.

The number of people who dropped-off food and volunteered their time has also grown… proving the tradition is contagious.

Zaveka Miller started the tradition to teach her four daughters the gift of giving back to others and to ensure no one goes hungry on Christmas.

The millers would not say how much the meal cost, only saying they hope their generosity motivates other families in the county to volunteer their time and gifts throughout the year.

“When you are truly blessed by God then you want to bestow the blessing on somebody. Hopefully, they will rub off on the community and people giving more and loving more and we can live in harmony,” said Miller.

The Millers hope for more unity in 2022.

