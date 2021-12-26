Advertisement

Body of a student pulled out of a canal on Christmas

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A Royal Palm Beach middle school student who went missing since Wednesday has been found dead during the evening hours on Christmas Day.

The body of the 14-year-old boy was found in the canal near Crestwood Middle School and the Recreation Center at the intersection of Sparrow Drive and Sweet Bay Lane, the Palm Beach School District said. The circumstances on how he died have not been released.

Though the name wasn't released, the school district had posted on Twitter that Vensly Maxime, 14, of Royal Palm Beach was last seen in the area of the Recreation Center on Wednesday. Maxime was in the eighth grade at Crestwood.

Palm Beach County sheriff deputies are investigating, and crime scene tape blocked the entrance of the recreation center. The sheriff’s office Champlin, grief counselors and school board members were on scene to comfort the family.

“Today I worked with the family on Christmas day to have hope that we would find our student," District 6 Board Member Marcia Andrews said. We got the news this afternoon that he had been found in the canal and he had passed away. We are praying for the family and praying for our student who is in heaven now. It was just a bad situation, and the family is devastated.

She added" We are out here at the school, at the canal, retrieving his body and so much sadness on Christmas. We have sympathy for the family and for all the students at the school here at Crestwood. We will do our best to get through this.”

Andrews said once school returns, grief counselors will be at the school.

