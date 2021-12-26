Two girls, 9 and 12, missing from apartment complex in West Palm Beach
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Two girls have been reported missing from the Ponte Verde apartment complex, West Palm Beach police said late Saturday.
Naidelin Zacharias, 9, and Kimberly Ruiz, 12, were last seen around 7 p.m. on Christmas walking out of the east entrance to the complex at 1401 Village Blvd., and then southbound on the road.
Both of the girls have hair in a ponytail with a white clip holding it and brown eyes.
Naiden, approximately 4-foot-7 and 65 pounds, was last seen wearing a white shirt sleeve T-shirt with dark pats and a white sweater wrapped around her wrist.
Kimberly, approximately 53 and 80 pounds, was last seen wearing a red sweater and dark pants.
The police department is asking people with information to call 561-822-1900.
