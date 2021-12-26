Young person dies on dirt bike during attempted traffic stop by Boynton Beach police

Boynton Beach police said a young person died Sunday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop.

According to police, the unidentified minor was observed recklessly driving a dirt bike on Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, and the dirt bike went down in the 800 block of N. Federal Highway.

"Our hearts go out to the family members of this young person, and they can trust that we and our law enforcement partners will be conducting a series of thorough and meticulous investigations into the circumstances of what occurred,"

Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said.

As dictated by department policy, the officer involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police said they will provide updated information about the motorcyclist once they have properly notified their next of kin.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call police at 561-732-8116.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

