2 children dead, 3 hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Broward County

Two children are dead and three hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash in Broward County Monday.

The incident occurred Monday at approximately 2:50 p.m. near 2417 NW Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, Wilton Manors police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

