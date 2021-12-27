Flights grounded at PBI, delays up to nearly 4 hours

Flights at Palm Beach International Airport are being grounded, which is causing some flights to be delayed an average of three hours and 37 minutes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

FAA reported the delay on its website at around 3:09 p.m. Monday.

According to Palm Beach International Airport's website and Twitter page, several arriving and departing flights have either been canceled or delayed.

PBI is currently experiencing delays in arriving & departing flight schedules. Please stay in contact with your airline for flight status updates. — FlyPBI (@flyPBI) December 27, 2021

Officials said grounding flights is a traffic management procedure, where aircrafts are delayed at their departure airport in order to manage demand and capacity at their arrival airport. Flights are assigned departure times, which in turn regulates their arrival time at the impacted airport.

The delays come after hundreds of flights were canceled leaving thousands of travelers stranded over the holiday weekend.

No word on how long flights will continue to be delayed at PBI.

Officials encourage travelers to check with the airline to determine if your flight is impacted.

