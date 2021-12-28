Could we see another COVID-19 booster shot?

The omicron wave is now leading Israel to begin a trial on a second booster shot.

At a crowded Palm Beach International Airport on Tuesday, WPTV asked travelers who are already vaccinated if they’ll even consider a second booster shot.

"No," one passenger said.

"I'll go along with it, doesn’t matter to us," another answered.

Israel is currently launching a trial with Pfizer of how effective a fourth COVID-19 shot might be, especially against the highly contagious omicron variant.

Dr. Larry Bush of Wellington has been heading a vaccine study in Palm Beach County and wonders if another booster is necessary.

"In essence what they’re basically saying is if you keep boosting and supplying more antibodies, your level of protections is higher. And the question always comes down to at what level of antibodies do you cross the bar to having more isn’t more protective?" Bush said.

Instead, Bush said the bigger deal may turn out to be the take home anti-viral pills that are set to come on the market, a five-day regimen of six pills a day to fight COVID.

That pill, along with new boosters, Bush said could swing the tide on the COVID waves.

"What we have to get here is a flu-like scenario meaning that we have a vaccine every year aimed at the latest variant and boosting," Bush said.

After this latest omicron wave during an anxious holiday travel season, the new covid pill and even a new booster could make 2022 much better.

Scripps Only Content 2021