Elderly man shot in Greenacres

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
An elderly man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in Greenacres, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting occurred in the 6800 block of Forest Hill Blvd. shortly before 4 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound.

The elderly man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Barbera said the motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or what led up to the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

