Advertisement

Emili Lopez: Police looking for missing teen in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teen.

Emili Lopez, 15, was last seen in the 600 block of Bunker Road in West Palm Beach. She was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

She is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who locates Emili Lopez is asked to contact a local police agency or the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and reference case number 2021-14762.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

13-year-old boy on dirt bike dies during attempted traffic stop in Boynton Beach
Hundreds gather to remember Boynton Beach teen killed in dirt bike crash
View of jet plane wing with cloud patterns
Flights grounded at PBI, delays up to nearly 4 hours
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first...
Could we see another COVID-19 booster shot?
Real estate agents enroll in self-defense after homicide
West Palm Beach COVID-19 testing site experiences 4-hour wait
Vehicle located after hit-and-run driver kills 2 children