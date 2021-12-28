Advertisement

Hundreds gather to remember Boynton Beach teen killed in dirt bike crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Hundreds of people came together to honor 13-year-old Stanley Davis, Jr. following a deadly dirt bike crash on North Federal Highway.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release took place Monday night at the site of the crash where Davis died.

Boynton Beach police said a 13-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop.

According to police, the boy was observed recklessly driving a dirt bike on Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, and the teen lost control of the dirt bike and collided with a median curb in the 800 block of North Federal Highway, just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Davis was a football player with the Boynton Beach Bulldogs program and is being remembered for his smile and the compassion he shared with his fellow teammates.

Florida Highway Patrol is taking the lead on the investigation.

During a press conference on Sunday evening, Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael Gregory said the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office will also be conducting a separate investigation that will be shared with FHP and the police department.

At the conclusion of those investigations, he said an internal affairs investigation will be conducted to determine policy violations and procedures that may have been applied or not applied.

As dictated by department policy, the officer involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Chief Gregory added there is also no evidence of any additional secondary type of crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call police at 561-732-8116 or submit video evidence via BBPD.org so that it can also be provided to FHP.

