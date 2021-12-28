Advertisement

Nail salon pays $1.75M to woman who lost leg after pedicure

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Florida woman whose leg had to be amputated because of an infection after a pedicure has reached a $1.75 million settlement with the nail salon.

The settlement was reached Dec. 16.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that an employee at Tammy's Nails 2 cut Clara Shellman's foot during a pedicure in September 2018.

The cut became infected and spread quickly, partly because Shellman had peripheral arterial disease.

Attorney Paul Fulmer said Shellman lost her home after being burdened by medical expenses from the amputation.

The lawsuit filed in 2020 claims the salon worker used dirty tools and equipment.

The salon initially denied that claim.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

13-year-old boy on dirt bike dies during attempted traffic stop in Boynton Beach
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Body of student pulled from retention pond on Christmas
Florida breaks daily coronavirus cases record again with 32,580

Latest News

Vehicle located after hit-and-run driver kills 2 children
Hundreds gather to remember Boynton Beach teen killed in dirt bike crash
Epidemiologists warn omicron could overwhelm hospitals
Teen found dead in retention pond may have suffered medical episode