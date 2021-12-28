Vehicle located after hit-and-run driver kills 2 children

A vehicle connected to a Monday hit-and-run crash that killed two children and injured four other children in Broward County has been located, according to the sheriff's office.

Traffic homicide detectives said Tuesday that the vehicle was located in Wilton Manors. However, investigators are still searching for the driver.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said a 2009 Honda Accord sedan, driven by a man, was traveling southbound Monday on Northwest Ninth Avenue approaching the 2500 block.

At the same time, a Broward County Transit bus was stopped to drop off a passenger.

As the bus pulled out to continue southbound, it began to merge into the right lane from the edge of the road.

Detectives said the Honda approached the bus from behind at that time.

However, the driver of the Honda failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it.

Investigators said the driver almost struck the front driver's side as it cut in front of the bus.

The Honda then veered right and drove off the road and onto the sidewalk and a driveway at 2417 Northwest Ninth Ave., striking multiple children.

After the crash occurred, the vehicle accelerated and fled the area southbound.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other children, identified as Draya Fleming, 9, Laziyah Stokes, 9, Johnathan Carter, 10, and 2-year-old Audre Fleming were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Call the sheriff's office or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS if you can help in the case.

