West Palm Beach COVID-19 testing site experiences 4-hour wait

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A COVID-19 testing site in West Palm Beach is experiencing an overwhelming four-hour wait time on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

In a tweet, the police department said the line at a drive-thru site at Gaines Park, located at 1501 North Australian Avenue, will be cut off at 2 p.m. to ensure everyone can be tested before the facility closes for the day.

As omicron case numbers continue to climb, testing centers across South Florida are working nonstop to keep up with the demand.

After the Gaines Park site opened Tuesday morning, the line stretched for at least two miles.

Some people grew frustrated with the long wait. At one point, West Palm Beach police were called to break up a fight between two people who were arguing over parking.

At the PGA Boulevard testing site in Palm Beach Gardens, dozens of people were in line well before the site opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Some decided to beat the rush and didn't mind waiting up to four hours to get swabbed.

"It's a big line. We got here at 7 o'clock and there were already probably 50 to 60 cars over there," said Ned Massee. "We knew it was going to be crowded. That's why we came so early."

"We came in contact with somebody last Wednesday that tested positive over the weekend, so we just wanted to be sure that we are OK, and cause we don't want to spread it to others," said Kenny Koblitz. "We have a grandchild. Certainly don't want to do that."

For a complete list of COVID-19 testing sites in Palm Beach County, click here.

