CDC considers all of South Florida 'high' coronavirus transmission

All seven South Florida counties' level of coronavirus transmission are listed as high as the omicron variant spreads, according to weekly data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday.

This information comes as the state's new cases are at a record level. On Tuesday, Florida reported to the state 29,059 new residents' cases for a cumulative 3,965,229. The record was posted Saturday at 32,874 and until recently the mark was 27,668 on Aug. 26 during the height of delta variant surge. The seven-day moving daily average is a record 25,655 for a total of 179,586 with a 20-24.9% positivity rate. One week ago the daily average was 9,461, which is around one-third of the current total.

Deaths are 62,390.

And hospitalizations rose rose 742 in one day to 3,148 and about twice as much as a week ago.

The CDC considers high transmission of one of two areas are high: new cases per 100,000 in past days of 100 or more or percentage of positive tests during the past seven days as 10% or more.

Overall, the state is considered high.

Here is the breakdown by county in the past week:

Palm Beach: cases 11.812 cases, cases per 100,000 789.17, positivity 21.01%, deaths less than 10.

Martin: cases 442, cases per 100,000 274,53, positivity 17.99%, deaths greater than 10.

St. Lucie: cases 847, cases per 100,000 258.00, positivity 17.75%, deaths less than 10.

Indian River: cases 214, cases per 100,000 133.0, positivity 8.58%, deaths 0

Okeechobee: cases 38, cases per 100,000 90,12 (substantial, positivity 13.87%, deaths 0

Broward: cases 23,582, cases per 100,000 1,205,05, positivity 27.35%, deaths 12

Miami-Dade: cases 52,435, cases per 100,000 1,929,93, positivity 24.77%, deaths 26

Counties designated as moderate are Dixie, Hamilton, Jackson, Liberty.

During the summer, Palm Beach County School District wanted two weeks of moderate transmission to end its mask mandate, which is one category below severe. The district achieved that in mid-November though the state has banned those requirements.

The CDC reported a record 441,278 cases in the United States from Monday but many states reported several days of data from the Christmas holiday, with Florida representing 6.6%. Sunday's figure was 187,487. The seven-day daily average is 240,408.

In the past week, Florida's reported the second-most cased behind New York with 262,024, including 168,715 in the city and 93,309 elsewhere. Illinois is third behind New York with 101,745 followed by New Jersey with 100,835.

The fatality seven-day moving daily average is 1,096 with the lowest recently 985 Dec. 2. The high in the past week was 2,171, which is the most since 2,230 Oct. 8. On Monday, a total of 1,627 deaths were reported.

Ohio reported the most deaths in one week at 692, followed by Arizona with 464, Illinois with 417.

Hospitalizations have been spiking throughout the United States.

Just one week ago 1,643 were hospitalized in the state and that figure has risen to 3,148, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The record high is 17,295 on Aug. 29 and the low is 1,228 Nov. 29.

Among the 234 hospitals reporting, 6.06% of the total beds are occupied with coronavirus patients. For all conditions, a total of 38,309 (72.47%) beds are in use.

Nationally, 76,779 (11.44%) have been hospitalized with the virus, one day after 71,298 (9.97) with the total 490,177 (72.16%).

