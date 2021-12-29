Demand for COVID-19 tests running high

Demand for COVID-19 tests is still running very high with long lines at many public testing sites. A site at Gaines Park in West Palm Beach was forced to close Wednesday just hours after opening for the day.

Vern Lewis was on a mission to find a COVID test.

"I went to Walgreens and have to get appointment and hard to get an appointment cause everybody is backed up," Lewis said.

Indeed the Walgreens where we first met him had signs about appointments and sold out home testing kits.

Lewis, who has a welding business, finally got what he was looking for at this private lab in West Palm Beach.

"I told them i needed one today because I been around some people that could be infected," Lewis said.

American Scientific Laboratories was just one private run lab we discovered in the area offering the COVID tests. Lewis said he paid only $50 and submitted his insurance card.

These places are not usually highly visible and it does take some searching to find them, such as a sign we spotted for one place on Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Pathology, just north of downtown West Palm Beach offering drive through testing by appointment.

ASL is doing about 100 tests a day, in addition to processing testing samples coming in from many other places.

But when it came to facing long waits at public testing sites, Lewis was glad to find this place.

"I'm very relieved and they were very nice and professional and right in and right out," Lewis said.

