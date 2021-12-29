Early voting locations, dates for District 20 election

The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections announced Wednesday the dates and locations for early voting in the upcoming election to decide who will fill the vacant U.S. House District 20 seat.

The seat, which includes Riviera Beach, Pahokee, Belle Glade and portions of West Palm Beach, has been vacant since the death of longtime U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla.

Hastings, who served in the House since 1993, died of pancreatic cancer in April.

Following a narrow victory in November's Democratic primary, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick will square off Jan. 11 against Republican Jason Mariner.

"If we're going to be taxing, why not tax and spend in the communities that need it?" Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick says of her proposed People's Prosperity Plan.

A special Democratic primary election is also being held for Florida House of Representatives District 88.

Early voting in the races begins Jan. 1 and ends Jan. 9.

Registered voters who live in the districts can cast their ballot from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Wells Recreation Community Center

2409 Ave. H West, Riviera Beach

Summit Main Library

3650 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach

Palm Beach State College - Loxahatchee Groves

15845 Southern Blvd., Loxahatchee Groves

Belle Glade Branch Library

725 NW Fourth St., Belle Glade

SOE West County Branch Office

2976 State Road #15, Second Floor, Belle Glade

Ezell Hester Community Center

1901 N Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach

Delray Beach Community Center

50 Northwest First Ave., Delray Beach

Jason Mariner is the presumptive Republican nominee in Florida's 20th Congressional District.

Starting Jan. 1, voters can also drop off their mail ballot at any ballot drop boxes located at the early-voting locations during early voting hours or outside any of the four elections' offices in the county.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Jan. 1. Voters who miss the deadline are able to request and pick up a mail ballot in person at a Supervisor of Elections office until 5 p.m. on Jan. 10.

The elections office said ExpressVote equipment will be available to every eligible voter during early voting at all seven early voting sites.

"Voters will enjoy the increased security, easy-to-use technology, reduced risk for marking errors, and greater accessibility that ExpressVote offers. Additionally, your Elections Office benefits from the reduced costs of consumables compared to traditional paper ballots. It's a win-win for Palm Beach County," said Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link.

Click here for more information about voting in the special elections in Palm Beach County or call (561) 656-6200.

Scripps Only Content 2021