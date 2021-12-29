Advertisement

Florida Agriculture Commissioner gets COVID booster shot

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida's agriculture commissioner got her COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday morning in front of the Capitol Press Corps.

The Democrat and candidate for governor said she wanted to "lead by example" as the latest data shows that boosters are one of the best ways to prevent severe illness from the surging omicron variant.

Commissioner Nikki Fried criticized her opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, for not being clear on whether he had been boosted.

She also called for more action from DeSantis to combat the surge, including expansion of state testing sites to ease growing demand.

Some patients are waiting hours to get tested, while other sites, including West Palm Beach, are closing early due to high volume.

"Take his head out of the sand. We have people that are scared out here. I'm not telling people to be scared. Everybody needs to take a deep breath and be calm, but there are people that are concerned, and he has to recognize that," Fried said.

The governor's office responded with the statement below:

"As Gov. DeSantis has said, boosters are freely available throughout the state to everyone who wants one. The decision to get a vaccine or booster should always be a personal choice and anyone who has questions should consult their healthcare practitioner."

State officials also note that while cases are climbing in the state, hospitalizations remain well below the summer delta surge.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Hundreds gather to remember Boynton Beach teen killed in dirt bike crash
2 more COVID-19 sites coming to Palm Beach County
Elderly man shot in Greenacres
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
CDC considers all of South Florida ‘high’ coronavirus transmission

Latest News

Surgeon general sends terse letter to Health & Human Services
Watch “A Child’s Home” on Wednesday’s during The FOX29 10 O’Clock News.
A Child’s Home: A look at Speak Up for Kids’ Winterfest 2021 event
Suspect in crash that killed 2 children arrested in Broward County
'The Regional' set to reopen after 17 months in West Palm Beach