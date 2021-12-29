Advertisement

Hospital offers Lilly Pulitzer-themed birthing suites

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A local hospital wants mothers to give birth -- Palm Beach style!

Good Samaritan Medical Center teamed up with clothing brand and designer Lilly Pulitzer to create South Florida-style birthing suites.

The two "VIP" suites offer waterfront views with concierge service are meant to feel more like a Palm Beach hotel than your traditional hospital room.

Kelli Bergstrom at Good Samaritan Medical Center explains what the Lilly Pulitzer-themed suites...
Kelli Bergstrom at Good Samaritan Medical Center explains what the Lilly Pulitzer-themed suites offer.

Kelli Bergstrom, the clinical nurse manager for women's services at the hospital, said expecting moms are shocked when they see it.

"Birthing a child is already an experience, but we are trying to brighten that experience and give them a more comfortable, more relaxed, bright feel," Bergstrom said.

There is an additional cost to reserve one of these suites.

For more information and to book your room, call 561-650-6386.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Hundreds gather to remember Boynton Beach teen killed in dirt bike crash
2 more COVID-19 sites coming to Palm Beach County
CDC considers all of South Florida ‘high’ coronavirus transmission
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Elderly man shot in Greenacres

Latest News

New Year's Eve celebrations to shift outdoors due to omicron concerns
Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) dunks over Washington Wizards forward Isaiah Todd, left,...
NBA postpones Heat-Spurs game; Miami short required players
Demand for COVID-19 tests running high
Schools prepare to resume classes amid omicron spike