Advertisement

NBA postpones Heat-Spurs game; Miami short required players

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) dunks over Washington Wizards forward Isaiah Todd, left,...
Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) dunks over Washington Wizards forward Isaiah Todd, left, and forward Deni Avdija (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The NBA has postponed Miami's game at San Antonio, after the combination of injuries and positive tests left the Heat unable to meet the league's requirement of having eight available players.

It was the 10th game postponed in the NBA this season because of virus-related issues. None of those have been rescheduled at this point.

Miami had 12 players listed as out for the game against the Spurs for a variety of reasons.

The Heat beat Washington on Tuesday night with only eight players available — and of those, only five would have been able to play on Wednesday in San Antonio.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Hundreds gather to remember Boynton Beach teen killed in dirt bike crash
2 more COVID-19 sites coming to Palm Beach County
CDC considers all of South Florida ‘high’ coronavirus transmission
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Elderly man shot in Greenacres

Latest News

New Year's Eve celebrations to shift outdoors due to omicron concerns
Demand for COVID-19 tests running high
Hospital offers Lilly Pulitzer-themed birthing suites
Schools prepare to resume classes amid omicron spike