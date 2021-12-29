Advertisement

Suspect in crash that killed 2 children arrested in Broward County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deputies arrested a man who they said struck six children, killing two of them, in Broward County earlier this week.

Authorities announced Tuesday night they arrested Sean Charles Greer in the case.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Greer was driving a 2009 Honda Accord sedan Monday in Wilton Manors that hit the children.

Detectives said Greer swerved to go around a Broward County Transit bus and drove off the road and onto a sidewalk, hitting the kids and fleeing the scene.

The Honda Accord in the crash was located earlier in the day before Greer was arrested.

The sheriff's office said Greer confessed to his involvement in the deadly wreck and faces the following charges:

  • Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death
  • Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury
  • Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries
  • Driving with a suspended license

Greer is also currently on probation for burglary of a dwelling in Broward County.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other children, identified as Draya Fleming, 9, Laziyah Stokes, 9, Johnathan Carter, 10, and 2-year-old Audre Fleming were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

