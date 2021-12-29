Wildfire prompts closure of Oxbow education center, trails in Port St. Lucie

The trails and education center at the Oxbow Eco-Center in Port St. Lucie are closed indefinitely after a wildfire burned several acres inside the preserve, officials said Tuesday.

The county issued an advisory stating the fire has been contained and did not threaten any structures, however, staff will keep the center and trails closed while crews work to clean up after the blaze.

Officials did not say what has caused the fire.

Scripps Only Content 2021