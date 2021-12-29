Advertisement

Wildfire prompts closure of Oxbow education center, trails in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The trails and education center at the Oxbow Eco-Center in Port St. Lucie are closed indefinitely after a wildfire burned several acres inside the preserve, officials said Tuesday.

The county issued an advisory stating the fire has been contained and did not threaten any structures, however, staff will keep the center and trails closed while crews work to clean up after the blaze.

Officials did not say what has caused the fire.

