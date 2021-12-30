Advertisement

16-year-old killed after SUV overturns on US 1 in Martin Co.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A 16-year-old boy was killed and an 18-year-old was injured after an overnight wreck in southeastern Martin County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 1 near the intersection with Southeast 171st Street.

According to an FHP report, an 18-year-old from Hobe Sound was driving an SUV northbound on U.S. 1, north of Southeast 171st Street, initially in the right lane.

For an unknown reason, the driver, whose name has not been released, lost control of the vehicle.

This caused the SUV to overturn multiple times, ejecting the 16-year-old passenger from the vehicle.

The male passenger, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an FHP report, the passenger was also from Hobe Sound.

The driver was taken to Jupiter Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

The FHP said they are still investigating the circumstances of the wreck.

