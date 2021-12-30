Advertisement

3 people rescued from plane crash near Marathon airport

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Three people suffered minor injuries after being rescued from a plane crash that occurred near the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard boat crew and a good Samaritan rescued the survivors of a Cessna 210 aircraft that went down at approximately 4:30 p.m., officials said.

The three patients were transported ashore for medical evaluation.

“Thank you to the good Samaritan for arriving on scene and recovering the three survivors,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Paul Altieri, a duty watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Key West. “Their quick response undoubtedly played a tremendous role in this rescue.”

A commercial salvage company has been contracted to salvage the submerged aircraft.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Hundreds gather to remember Boynton Beach teen killed in dirt bike crash
CDC considers all of South Florida ‘high’ coronavirus transmission
2 more COVID-19 sites coming to Palm Beach County
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Elderly man shot in Greenacres

Latest News

FILE — In this June 25, 2013 file photo, Ghislaine Maxwell, founder of the TerraMar Project,...
Local attorneys react to Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict
Police locate mother of girl, 4, found at Kapok Park in Boynton Beach
Family of teen found dead in retention pond holds justice walk
New Year's Eve celebrations to shift outdoors due to omicron concerns