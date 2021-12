Boynton Beach police are seeking the public’s help in locating the parents of a 4-year-old girl who was found at Kapok Park, 127 E. Ocean Ave., at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Emily is 4 years old and does not know her last name, according to the police.

Anyone who recognizes the girl is urged to call the agency at 561-732-8116.

Scripps Only Content 2021