Gerald Britton: Wes Palm Beach police searching for missing man

Deputies are searching for a missing man they say is an amputee missing his left leg, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Gerald Britton, 69, was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 28, leaving his residence in the Palm Beach Colony Mobile Home Park after an argument.

The sheriff's office said Britton was driving his 2014 Mazda CX9 with Florida tag JBU S53.

Anyone who locates Gerald Britton is asked to contact PBSO.

