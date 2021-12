UPDATE A man who is an amputee missing his left leg has been located, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Gerald Britton, 69, was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 28, leaving his residence in the Palm Beach Colony Mobile Home Park after an argument.

PBSO Tweeted Britton had been found safe Friday afternoon.

Great news! Gerald has been located safely. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/BxWPTlXOfd — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) December 31, 2021

