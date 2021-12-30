Advertisement

Suspect arrested after Port St. Lucie school threat

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Police in Port St. Lucie said Thursday they have arrested a West Palm Beach man responsible for recent social media school shooting threats involving a local high school in the city.

Officials held a news conference to announce the arrest of 20-year-old Brandon Kelly.

Police said the Instagram threat was made toward St. Lucie West Centennial High School.

"The social media threats have caused concern to students and parents in our community as we have received numerous calls about this. We are grateful for the diligent work of our Detectives who we were able to locate and apprehend the suspect," Assistant Chief Richard Del Toro said in a written statement.

Police said it was unclear when the threat was allegedly going to take place at the school.

Earlier this month, multiple schools from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast had extra law enforcement following a viral TikTok video that warned Dec. 17 would be a day for school violence, shootings and bomb threats.

"We commend the students who saw something and said something about the social media threat to school officials, and we thank our law enforcement partners for their diligent work in this matter. Student and staff safety is a top priority of the school district and by working together we can maintain an environment where students are free to focus on learning," said St. Lucie Public Schools spokeswoman Lydia Martin.

