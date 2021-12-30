Thursday, at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in West Palm Beach, a funeral mass was held for Dr. Stephanie Caroll who lost her fight with Metastatic Breast Cancer right before Christmas. WPTV's T.A. Walker worked with her for several years at the Susan G. Komen South Florida's Race for the Cure and brings us this remembrance of life and the legacy she leaves behind.

Watch Stephanie's Obituary

Obit: Dr. Stephanie Carroll loses battle with metastatic breast cancer

Live Stream of Stephanie's Funeral Mass

Scripps Only Content 2021