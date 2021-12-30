Powerball grows to $483 million
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting to play the lottery, maybe this is your sign.
There were no winners in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, which means the jackpot has grown to a whopping $483 million.
Wednesday was the final Powerball drawing of the year. The numbers were 02-06-09-33-39 and Powerball 11.
So 2022 may be your year!
The next drawing is Saturday, New Year’s Day.
