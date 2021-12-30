Advertisement

Publix starts offering paid parental leave

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Officials at the Publix grocery store chain said that they will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents.

The Florida-based company said Wednesday that eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off the time during the first year of the birth or adoption of a child, starting with the new year.

The privately-held, employee-owned company has 225,000 workers at almost 1,300 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Publix didn't offer details on how much paid time off new parents would get.

The new benefits come as retailers across the U.S. are facing a worker shortage and trying to retain employees.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Police locate mother of girl, 4, found at Kapok Park in Boynton Beach
Family of teen found dead in retention pond holds justice walk
CDC considers all of South Florida ‘high’ coronavirus transmission
Elderly man shot in Greenacres
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

University of Miami to start spring semester remotely
Masks to be mandatory again in Palm Beach County owned, leased buildings
School shooting threat suspect arrested in Port St. Lucie
Train, car collide in Lantana