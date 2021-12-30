Advertisement

School shooting threat suspect arrested in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Police in Port St. Lucie said Thursday they have arrested a person responsible for recent social media school shooting threats involving a local high school in the city.

Officials have scheduled a news conference at 2 p.m. to share more details on the case.

Police have not said which high school was targeted in the threats.

"The social media threats have caused concern to students and parents in our community as we have received numerous calls about this. We are grateful for the diligent work of our Detectives who we were able to locate and apprehend the suspect," Assistant Chief Richard Del Toro said in a written statement.

Earlier this month, multiple schools from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast had extra law enforcement following a viral TikTok video that warned Dec. 17 would be a day for school violence, shootings and bomb threats.

Stay with WPTV.com for updates and watch the news conference live here at 2 p.m.

