Tierra Anderson: Police searching for missing teen in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Tierra Anderson, 15, was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 28, in the area of Whitehall Drive.

She is described as 5-foot tall weighing 102 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Tierra was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, white pants and white Jordan sneakers.

Anyone who knows Tierra Anderson's whereabouts is asked to contact a local police agency or the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and reference case number 2021-18344.

Scripps Only Content 2021