Tiger Attack at Naples Zoo

One person was hospitalized Wednesday night after a tiger attack at the Naples Zoo.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed the victim was a man with a third-party cleaning service

contracted by the Zoo.

Preliminary information suggests the tiger grabbed the man's arm after he reached through a fence barrier in an attempt to pet or feed the animal.

The sheriff's office said the first deputy on the scene tried to get the tiger to release the man after kicking the enclosure. The deputy was then forced to shoo the tiger.

The man was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The tiger retreated into the back of the enclosure and was later pronounced dead.

