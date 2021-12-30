Advertisement

Woman arrested for child neglect after 4-year-old girl found alone at Boynton Beach park

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Boynton Beach police arrested a woman Wednesday night after a 4-year-old girl was reportedly found alone playing at a playground.

Wendy Coupet, 29, is accused of leaving the 4-year-old girl unattended at Kapok Park Wednesday afternoon, when she was supposed to be baby-sitting the child, according to a police affidavit.

Boynton Beach Police found the 4-year-old after a couple reported the girl was playing alone at the park, with no parent or guardian in site.

The mother of the child told police, Coupet is a family friend who takes care of her daughter when she has to work. She said she dropped her daughter off at Coupet’s house on Tuesday and started receiving calls from family and friends on Wednesday that her daughter had been located.

The child’s mother tried reaching Coupet by phone but to no avail.

Police later arrested Coupet during a traffic stop and charged her with child neglect. She is being held at Palm Beach County Jail.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Police locate mother of girl, 4, found at Kapok Park in Boynton Beach
Family of teen found dead in retention pond holds justice walk
CDC considers all of South Florida ‘high’ coronavirus transmission
Elderly man shot in Greenacres
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

Florida reports 58,013 coronavirus cases, again shattering daily record
16-year-old killed after SUV overturns on US 1 in Martin Co.
New COVID-19 testing site opens in Riviera Beach
University of Miami to start spring semester remotely