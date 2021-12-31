17-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by utility truck

A 17-year-old bicyclist died after he was struck by a utility truck late Thursday night, according to West Palm Beach police.

Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Jog Road.

The bicyclist, Alexander Gonzalez, 17, of West Palm Beach, was traveling north on Jog Road in the east crosswalk, crossing Okeechobee Boulevard.

Investigators said the driver of a 2004 Ford F-150 utility pickup truck was heading westbound and struck the bicycle as it crossed in front of the truck.

Gonzalez was thrown from the bike and sustained critical injuries in the wreck.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue transported him to St. Mary's Medical Center, but he later died.

The driver of the truck and his young daughter, who was a passenger in the truck, were not injured.

Police said the intersection was closed in all directions, except for eastbound Okeechobee Boulevard, until the early morning hours Friday.

Traffic homicide investigators determined that the pickup driver had a green light as he traveled west on Okeechobee Boulevard through the intersection when the bicycle crossed in the truck's path.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Jachles said no charges will be filed.

