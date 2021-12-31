Delray Beach to ring in New Year with variety of festivities

The festivities are underway in downtown Delray Beach with food, drinks and live entertainment. Many businesses say New Year’s Eve is one the busiest days of the year.

Many spots will have their own DJs, food and drink specials for people to enjoy. Over at the Tin Roof, Anthony Terzo and his staff have been decorating for the big night.

“So, we’ll have entertainment and bands going on from 4 p.m. and to 4 a.m.,” said Terzo, general manager. “We’ll have dessert boards, charcuterie boards, taco boards for sale. We also have our back parking lot. It is all turfed and we have an LED wall.”

Terzo said they have extra staff on hand and security so things run smoothly. They also have something special to drink once for the countdown.

“At 12 o’clock, we are giving out champagne for everybody to make a toast,” said Terzo. “So, everybody will be included in that. We can do it all together as a family, yes it’ll be free.”

Drinks will also be flowing over at Avocado Grill near Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach.

Food spots there are also ramping up for this evening’s festivities amid facing some challenges.

“It's been a long week , a difficult week, because of employee shortage due to COVID,” said Avocado Grill and Cantina chef and owner Julien Gremaud. “Finally, we regrouped tonight. Some people came back from being sick. Tonight, is our New Year's Eve party.”

The owner said there will be at least 100 outdoor seating for folks to ring in the New Year as well as their own DJ.

“Tonight is the busiest night of the year,” said Gremaud.

The entertainment will go on until 9 p.m. and then there will be a firework show afterwards.

Brandy Shaw and her family came to old school square in downtown Delray Beach to part in the festivities.

“We come every year, the 100-foot tree, and for the kids to do the ice skating and the carousel,” said Shaw. “It's just a fun time. I love going inside of the tree seeing all the historic homes that they have represented there.”

As music equipment is being set up at the amphitheater for Friday’s evening live entertainment, Shaw said she hopes for a better and a healthier new year.

“I am hoping we come back to living carefully and safely, but coming back out and enjoying our beautiful cities, beaches and South Florida,” said Shaw.

Many restaurants along Atlantic Avenue will be open passed midnight so revelers can continue to enjoy the first few hours of 2022.

Like Alicia and her friends, they don’t really have any New Year’s resolutions but to live life to the fullest.

“We’re going to go to Honey, with a few of my friends. I expect it to be just a good time,” said Alicia.

“Enjoy the moment. We had such a rough year obviously, these past two years. So, just have a fresh mindset for the New Year,” said Caroline Keating.

