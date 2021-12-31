Multiple law enforcement agencies came together Friday to promote a safe start to the new year on South Florida roads and waterways.

The Florida Highway Patrol, along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission held a news conference in West Palm Beach.

More than 50 troopers, FWC officers and deputies attended the briefing along with Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner.

Law enforcement agencies urge safety on New Year's Eve

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said they wanted to send the message that law enforcement will have an increased presence on the roadways and waterways for New Year's Eve.

"This evening there will also be more state troopers out looking for impaired drivers, and tomorrow morning in the early hours, there will be extra troopers coming out early for their shift also looking for impaired drivers," an FHP spokesman said.

The agencies said they will be actively looking to remove dangerous and impaired drivers from the roads and waterways in South Florida.

"We want to remind boaters that boating while impaired by alcohol or drugs is dangerous and illegal," said FWC spokesman Tyson Matthews. "Our officers will be looking for impaired operators, and these operators will face arrest if found to be under the influence."

According to their 2020 boating accident statistics, Matthews said that 23% of boating crashes and fatalities involved alcohol or drugs.

Officials said their goal is zero deaths due to DUI/BUI-related crashes during the New Year's holiday.

